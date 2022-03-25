Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Director Thomas A. Hough Buys 6,272 Shares

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BCSF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 116,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 264,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

