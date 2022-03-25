Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 356 ($4.69) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($6.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.13) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 363 ($4.78).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.51) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($125,592.42).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

