Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.73.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
