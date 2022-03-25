Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.