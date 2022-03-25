Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.88 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $73.71 or 0.00167470 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00036287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00113122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

