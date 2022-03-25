Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,974 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

