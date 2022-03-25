Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.82 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
