Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.82 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

