Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,373,344. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

