Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $128.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

