Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $581.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 509.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

