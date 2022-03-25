Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $556.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

