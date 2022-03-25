Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

IJJ stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

