Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

