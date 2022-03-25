Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

