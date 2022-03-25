Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) versus Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Critical Analysis

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.47% -27.63% Phibro Animal Health 6.06% 22.44% 6.24%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Phibro Animal Health 0 2 0 0 2.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.47%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 19.24 $7.03 million ($1.32) -5.55 Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 0.96 $54.38 million $1.31 15.11

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Phibro Animal Health (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment consists of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

