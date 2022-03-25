Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 1% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $125,235.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.35 or 0.06980609 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,299.73 or 0.99936829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042386 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.