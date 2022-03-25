Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.23.
APR.UN opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70. The stock has a market cap of C$572.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.09.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.