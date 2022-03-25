Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.93.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $566,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $216.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

