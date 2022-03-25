Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.05. 2,507,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,354. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $265.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

