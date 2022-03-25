Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 715 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 653.60 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 655.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

