Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) traded up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.04. 1,424,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,145,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

