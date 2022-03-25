AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Up 27.7%

Shares of AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) rose 27.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 25,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

