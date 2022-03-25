AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Up 27.7%

Shares of AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) rose 27.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 25,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)
