Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aura Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,537. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

