Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.