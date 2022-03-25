Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.