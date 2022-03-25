Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $29,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.63 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

