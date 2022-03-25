Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

