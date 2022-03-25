Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.