Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $605.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -1.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

