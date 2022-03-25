AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9,708.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,708 ($127.80) and last traded at GBX 9,675 ($127.37), with a volume of 642287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,574 ($126.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,612.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,912.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,732.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

