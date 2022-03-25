Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.90.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.