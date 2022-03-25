Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.90.
AIZ opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
