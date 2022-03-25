ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.50.

ASAZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

