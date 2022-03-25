Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.81.
AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Aspira Women’s Health (Get Rating)
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
