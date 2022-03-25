Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.81.

AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

