ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays lowered their price target on ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

ASMIY stock opened at $367.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a 12-month low of $265.86 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.25.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

