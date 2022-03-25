Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
AAWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.