Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

AAWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTC:AAWH opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

