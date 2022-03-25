Arweave (AR) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $56.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $32.81 or 0.00074228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

