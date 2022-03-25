Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $10.44 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

