Arqma Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $452,513.44 and $14,428.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,360.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.18 or 0.07004298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00279555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00814170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00107340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00449937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00442063 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,795,350 coins and its circulating supply is 12,750,806 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

