Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

