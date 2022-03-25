Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AFACU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,274. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

