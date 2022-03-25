Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arcimoto by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcimoto by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

