Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 19,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,098,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,888,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

