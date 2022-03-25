Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

