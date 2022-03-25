ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 35,369 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

