Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Announces Dividend of GBX 22

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.84) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 911.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 888.15. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.67). The firm has a market cap of £146.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

