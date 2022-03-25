Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

APS stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

