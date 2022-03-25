Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.03

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.27). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 20,528 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £14.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.03.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

