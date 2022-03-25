Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.03

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.27). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 20,528 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £14.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.03.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)
