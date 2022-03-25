Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

