Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,464.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.50. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

