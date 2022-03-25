Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,464.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.50. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.