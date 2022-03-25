ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.08. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.50 and its 200-day moving average is $357.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.25.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

