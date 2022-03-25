Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.