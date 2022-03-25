Andrew L. Graham Buys 200 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) insider Andrew L. Graham purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.51 million, a PE ratio of 249.26 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

