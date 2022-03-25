AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.